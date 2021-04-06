UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $188.23 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 111,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Skyworks Solutions worth $188,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,473,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $191.65 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.