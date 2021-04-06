UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $190.09 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of PTC worth $190,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

PTC opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $2,054,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.