UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Emerson Electric worth $245,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $47,193,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 557,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

