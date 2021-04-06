UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of HP worth $206,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,018,048 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $98,804,000 after buying an additional 311,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

