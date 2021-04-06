UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,984 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 64,079 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of Splunk worth $195,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPLK opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.11 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.06.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

