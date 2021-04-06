UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 347,718 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347,718 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of CF Industries worth $190,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.