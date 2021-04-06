UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Eaton worth $228,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,392,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

