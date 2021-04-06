UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $188,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $158,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,347.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.