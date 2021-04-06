UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,317,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Uber Technologies worth $194,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,780,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 56,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

UBER stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.