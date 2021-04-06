UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 226,195 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.48% of Universal Display worth $268,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED opened at $243.53 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $123.35 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

