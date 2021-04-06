UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 57,159,858 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697,870 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 57,159,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Western Digital worth $204,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Shares of WDC opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

