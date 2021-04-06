UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,062 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $199,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

