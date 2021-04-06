UChain Price Up 277.4% This Week (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, UChain has traded up 277.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UChain has a total market cap of $288,260.75 and approximately $14,561.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The official website for UChain is uchain.world

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

