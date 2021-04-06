UGAS Price Hits $0.0290 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00058068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.47 or 0.00704356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00076318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

