UGE International (CVE:UGE) PT Set at C$3.00 by Eight Capital

UGE International (CVE:UGE) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UGE. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of UGE International in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

UGE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.22. 12,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,739. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.54 million and a P/E ratio of -34.92. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89.

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

