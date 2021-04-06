Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $1,482,574.84 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.47. 654,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,692. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,893,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

