Ultiledger (ULT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.05 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $127,112.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.