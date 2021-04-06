Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.27 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $172.05 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.31 or 0.01125141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.89 or 0.00441743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001909 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

