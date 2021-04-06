UMA (UMA) Price Hits $25.58 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $50.18 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.58 or 0.00044044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,037,881 coins and its circulating supply is 60,026,791 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.