Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Under Armour reported sales of $930.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $8,580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $12,862,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

