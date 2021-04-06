Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.19. Unico American shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2,041 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

