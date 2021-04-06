Unido EP (UDO) Price Down 2% This Week

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $14.90 million and approximately $669,098.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.