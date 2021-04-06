Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.54 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $103.28 million and $17.54 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $29.54 or 0.00050343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00295412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.