Unification Market Cap Reaches $2.00 Million (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Unification has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $66,705.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

