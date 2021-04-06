UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $2.44 on Top Exchanges

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. UniLend has a total market cap of $37.38 million and $6.87 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

Buying and Selling UniLend

