Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.00 by Independent Research

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €31.18 ($36.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.40 and a 200 day moving average of €28.81. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.68 ($25.51) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.