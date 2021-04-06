Uniswap (UNI) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $31.29 or 0.00053677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $16.37 billion and $559.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,256,856 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

