united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $67.15 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 18.9% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

