United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 4.5%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.62 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 10,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,558,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,685,000 after buying an additional 374,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.