United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.62

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $340.62 and last traded at $338.75, with a volume of 1642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
