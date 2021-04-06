United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.62

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $340.62 and last traded at $338.75, with a volume of 1642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

