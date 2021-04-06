United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 649.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.55% of United Therapeutics worth $36,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

