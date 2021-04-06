United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $901.40

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.40 ($11.78) and traded as high as GBX 931.60 ($12.17). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 928.40 ($12.13), with a volume of 1,090,863 shares.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 998 ($13.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 899.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 901.40.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

