United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $901.40

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 901.40 ($11.78) and traded as high as GBX 931.60 ($12.17). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 928.40 ($12.13), with a volume of 1,090,863 shares.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 998 ($13.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 899.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 901.40.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

