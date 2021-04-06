UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 111,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,206,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.71. 51,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,366. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.12 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average of $338.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

