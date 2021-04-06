Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $3,366,299.67 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. 11,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,531. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

