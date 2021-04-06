Unity Software (NYSE:U) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.02. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,393 shares of company stock worth $70,153,754 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.