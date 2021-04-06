UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 98,845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,040,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 303.38 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

