Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,269 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,647,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,287. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

