Uquid Coin (UQC) Hits Market Capitalization of $161.34 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $161.34 million and $20.40 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $16.13 or 0.00027918 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00059907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.87 or 0.00657318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00078673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00031478 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

