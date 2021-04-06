Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $16.02

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $16.02 or 0.00027242 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $160.19 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00057363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.90 or 0.00686877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00076580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

