Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 322.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of Uranium Energy worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Uranium Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

