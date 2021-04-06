Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $3.55

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.55, but opened at $3.47. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 131,205 shares traded.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $696.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

