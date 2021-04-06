Urus Market Capitalization Tops $9.18 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Urus has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $19.53 or 0.00033530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.