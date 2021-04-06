Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $19.53

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Urus has a market cap of $9.18 million and $1.64 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $19.53 or 0.00033530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

