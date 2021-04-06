USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading Down 4.3%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 4,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 297,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $883.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,898,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

