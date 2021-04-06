USD Coin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.72 billion and $1.49 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.93 or 0.03635666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00030802 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 172.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 10,935,302,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,701,284,553 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.