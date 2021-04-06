USDJ Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. USDJ has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

