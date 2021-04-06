USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $22.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00106639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.00781109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,784.58 or 0.99969306 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

