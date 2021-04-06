USDK Price Reaches $1.01 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.85 million and approximately $181.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.00759086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,091.63 or 0.99579674 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

