USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Down 47.8% Over Last Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $182.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001463 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

