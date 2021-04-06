USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Trading Up 19.9% This Week

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 133.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $181.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,543.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.42 or 0.01121254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00456887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00052910 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001020 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001147 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.